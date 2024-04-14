3rd Quarter Report

The Nuggets are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They are way out in front with a 94-75 lead over the Grizzlies.

If the Nuggets keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 57-25 in no time. On the other hand, the Grizzlies will have to make due with a 27-55 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Denver Nuggets @ Memphis Grizzlies

Current Records: Denver 56-25, Memphis 27-54

How To Watch

When: Sunday, April 14, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

What to Know

The Nuggets will be playing the full four quarters on Sunday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will head out on the road to square off against the Memphis Grizzlies at 3:30 p.m. ET at FedExForum. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

After a string of three wins, the Nuggets' good fortune finally ran out on Friday. They lost 121-120 to the Spurs on a last-minute shot From Devonte' Graham. Denver was up 23 in the third but still couldn't manage to seal the deal.

The Nuggets' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Jamal Murray, who scored 35 points along with five rebounds, and Nikola Jokic, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 12 assists.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their fourth straight defeat. They fell just short of the Lakers by a score of 123-120. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest loss Memphis has suffered since November 19, 2023.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Jake LaRavia, who scored 28 points along with six assists. Another player making a difference was Scotty Pippen Jr., who scored 28 points along with six assists and five rebounds.

Denver's defeat dropped their record down to 56-25. As for Memphis, their loss dropped their record down to 27-54.

The Nuggets took their win against the Grizzlies when the teams last played back in March by a conclusive 128-103. In that match, the Nuggets amassed a halftime lead of 69-44, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Sunday.

Odds

Denver is a big 13-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Nuggets as a 17.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 220 points.

Series History

Denver has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Memphis.