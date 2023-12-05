Who's Playing

New York Knicks @ Milwaukee Bucks

Current Records: New York 12-7, Milwaukee 14-6

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $7.49

What to Know

The Knicks are 2-8 against the Bucks since March of 2021 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. The New York Knicks will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum after having had a few days off. The Knicks have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you drain ten more threes than your opponent, a fact the Knicks proved on Friday. They came out on top against Toronto by a score of 119-106.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Bucks and the Hawks didn't disappoint and broke past the 252 point over/under on Saturday. Milwaukee walked away with a 132-121 win over Atlanta.

Among those leading the charge was Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped a triple-double on 32 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists. He hasn't dropped below ten rebounds for four straight games. Another player making a difference was Damian Lillard, who scored 25 points along with 9 assists and 6 rebounds.

Their wins bumped New York to 12-7 and Toronto to 9-11.

The Knicks and the Bucks pleased both fans and bettors in their last games by winning and covering the spread. Looking forward, the Bucks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. They are a gamble against the spread as they sit with a 8-12 ATS record.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Knicks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.1 turnovers per game (they're ranked fourth in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Bucks struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NBA content.

Odds

Milwaukee is a 4.5-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Bucks slightly, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 226.5 points.

Series History

Milwaukee has won 8 out of their last 10 games against New York.