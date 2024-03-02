3rd Quarter Report

The Kings fell flat on their face against the Nuggets last Wednesday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. Sitting on a score of 91-82, the Kings have looked like the better team, but there's still one more quarter to play.

The Kings came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Sacramento Kings @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Current Records: Sacramento 33-25, Minnesota 42-17

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 1, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports - North

Bally Sports - North Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $30.82

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves will stay at home for another game and welcome the Sacramento Kings at 8:00 p.m. ET on March 1st at Target Center. The Timberwolves will be strutting in after a victory while the Kings will be stumbling in from a loss.

Last Wednesday, Minnesota earned a 110-101 win over the Grizzlies. That's two games straight that the Timberwolves have won by exactly nine points.

The Timberwolves can attribute much of their success to Anthony Edwards, who scored 34 points. Edwards is on a roll when it comes to points, as he's now scored 28 or more in the last six games he's played.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 13.5% worse than the opposition, a fact the Kings found out the hard way on Wednesday. They suffered a grim 117-96 defeat to Denver. The loss hurts even more since the Kings were up 47-32 with 8:00 left in the second.

Minnesota is on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 42-17 record this season. As for Sacramento, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 33-25.

Friday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Timberwolves just can't miss this season, having made 48.9% of their shots per game. However, it's not like the Kings struggle in that department as they've made 48.3% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, the Timberwolves are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-2 against the spread).

Odds

Minnesota is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Sacramento, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is 224.5 points.

Series History

Minnesota has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento.