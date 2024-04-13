3rd Quarter Report

Only one more quarter stands between the Thunder and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Bucks 85-71.

The Thunder entered the match having won three straight and they're just one quarter away from another. Will they make it four, or will the Bucks step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Milwaukee Bucks @ Oklahoma City Thunder

Current Records: Milwaukee 49-31, Oklahoma City 55-25

How To Watch

When: Friday, April 12, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, April 12, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $21.56

What to Know

The Bucks have enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Paycom Center. The Thunder are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Bucks in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Last Wednesday, the Bucks didn't have too much trouble with the Magic at home as they won 117-99. Milwaukee pushed the score to 96-77 by the end of the third, a deficit Orlando cut but never quite recovered from.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Bucks to victory, but perhaps none more so than Bobby Portis, who almost dropped a double-double on 30 points and nine rebounds. Damian Lillard was another key contributor, almost dropping a double-double on 29 points and nine assists.

Meanwhile, the Thunder entered their tilt with the Spurs with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. They steamrolled past the Spurs 127-89 at home on Wednesday. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 68-35.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey were among the main playmakers for the Thunder as the former scored 26 points along with six rebounds and five assists and the latter dropped a double-double on 20 points and 12 rebounds. Giddey's performance made up for a slower match against the Kings on Tuesday.

Milwaukee's win bumped their record up to 49-31. As for Oklahoma City, they pushed their record up to 55-25 with that victory, which was their third straight at home.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Bucks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.3 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Thunder (currently ranked fourth) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.8. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Not only did both teams in this Friday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Going forward, the game looks promising for the Thunder, as the team is favored by a full 14.5 points. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last four times they've played Milwaukee.

Odds

Oklahoma City is a big 14.5-point favorite against Milwaukee, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Thunder as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is 223.5 points.

Series History

Milwaukee has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Oklahoma City.