Only one more quarter stands between the Magic and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Raptors 100-82.

The Magic entered the match having won three straight and they're just one quarter away from another. Will they make it four, or will the Raptors step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Toronto Raptors @ Orlando Magic

Current Records: Toronto 6-7, Orlando 8-5

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Florida

What to Know

The Raptors have enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Orlando Magic at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Amway Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 19 more assists than your opponent, a fact the Raptors proved on Sunday. They put the hurt on Detroit with a sharp 142-113 win.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Raptors to victory, but perhaps none more so than Pascal Siakam, who scored 23 points along with 7 rebounds and 6 assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Jakob Poeltl, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Magic entered their tilt with the Pacers with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. Orlando walked away with a 128-116 victory over Indiana on Sunday.

The pair pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. As for their next game, the Magic are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

The Raptors beat the Magic 123-113 in their previous matchup back in February. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Raptors since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Orlando is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Magic as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 216 points.

Series History

Toronto has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.

Feb 14, 2023 - Toronto 123 vs. Orlando 113

Dec 11, 2022 - Orlando 111 vs. Toronto 99

Dec 09, 2022 - Orlando 113 vs. Toronto 109

Dec 03, 2022 - Toronto 121 vs. Orlando 108

Apr 01, 2022 - Toronto 102 vs. Orlando 89

Mar 04, 2022 - Orlando 103 vs. Toronto 97

Oct 29, 2021 - Toronto 110 vs. Orlando 109

Apr 16, 2021 - Toronto 113 vs. Orlando 102

Feb 02, 2021 - Toronto 123 vs. Orlando 108

Jan 31, 2021 - Toronto 115 vs. Orlando 102

Injury Report for the Magic

Markelle Fultz: Out (Knee)

Wendell Carter Jr.: Out (Finger)

Injury Report for the Raptors