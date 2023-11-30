3rd Quarter Report

Who's Playing

Washington Wizards @ Orlando Magic

Current Records: Washington 3-14, Orlando 12-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Florida

What to Know

The Washington Wizards will head out on the road to face off against the Orlando Magic at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Amway Center. The Wizards pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 10-point favorite Magic.

The Wizards' nine-game losing streak finally came to an end on Monday. They strolled past Detroit with points to spare, taking the game 126-107. The win was just what the Wizards needed coming off of a 136-108 loss in their prior match.

Among those leading the charge was Kyle Kuzma, who dropped a double-double on 32 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Magic waltzed into Sunday's match with six straight wins but they left with seven. They came out on top against Charlotte by a score of 130-117.

The Magic's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Cole Anthony led the charge by scoring 30 points along with 7 assists and 7 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Franz Wagner, who scored 30 points along with 7 rebounds.

Washington's victory was their fourth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 3-14. That rough patch can't be blamed on the team's offensive performance across that stretch, as they averaged 120.8 points per game. As for Orlando, they are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 12-5 record this season.

Not only did both teams in this Wednesday's match win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Going forward, the Magic are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by ten points. This contest will be Washington's tenth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 4-5 against the spread).

The Wizards came up short against the Magic in their previous matchup back in March, falling 116-109. Can the Wizards avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Orlando is a big 10-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 235 points.

Series History

Washington has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.

Injury Report for the Magic

Markelle Fultz: Out (Knee)

Jonathan Isaac: Out (Ankle)

Wendell Carter Jr.: Out (Finger)

Injury Report for the Wizards