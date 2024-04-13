3rd Quarter Report

Only one more quarter stands between the 76ers and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Magic 96-83.

The 76ers entered the match having won six straight and they're just one quarter away from another. Will they make it seven, or will the Magic step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Orlando Magic @ Philadelphia 76ers

Current Records: Orlando 46-34, Philadelphia 45-35

How To Watch

When: Friday, April 12, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, April 12, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: Bally Sports Florida

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $33.49

What to Know

The Magic are 1-9 against the 76ers since November of 2021 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. The Orlando Magic will head out on the road to take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center. Coming off a loss in a game the Magic were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Last Wednesday, the Magic lost to the Bucks on the road by a decisive 117-99 margin. Orlando has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, the 76ers had already won five in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 10 points), and they went ahead and made it six on Tuesday. They enjoyed a cozy 120-102 victory over the Pistons.

Joel Embiid was his usual excellent self, dropping a double-double on 37 points and 11 rebounds. His evening made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Orlando's loss dropped their record down to 46-34. As for Philadelphia, their win bumped their record up to 45-35.

While only the Magic took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, the 76ers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing at home.

The Magic lost to the 76ers on the road by a decisive 124-109 margin in their previous matchup back in January. Can the Magic avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Philadelphia is a big 8.5-point favorite against Orlando, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the 76ers, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 6.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 211.5 points.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.