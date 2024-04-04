3rd Quarter Report

Only one more quarter stands between the Suns and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Cavaliers 72-47.

If the Suns keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 45-31 in no time. On the other hand, the Cavaliers will have to make due with a 46-31 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Phoenix Suns

Current Records: Cleveland 46-30, Phoenix 44-31

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, April 3, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $48.00

What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the Cleveland Cavaliers will head out on the road to face off against the Phoenix Suns at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Footprint Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Tuesday, the Cavaliers didn't have too much trouble with the Jazz on the road as they won 129-113. The victory was just what Cleveland needed coming off of a 130-101 loss in their prior game.

The Cavaliers got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Jarrett Allen out in front who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 12 rebounds. Allen didn't help the Cavaliers' cause all that much against the Nuggets on Sunday but the same can't be said for this contest. Another player making a difference was Evan Mobley, who scored 21 points along with seven rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, the Suns were able to grind out a solid victory over the Pelicans on Monday, taking the game 124-111. The win was just what Phoenix needed coming off of a 128-103 defeat in their prior match.

Devin Booker had a dynamite game for the Suns, almost dropping a double-double on 52 points and nine assists. Booker had some trouble finding his footing against the Thunder on Friday, so this was a step in the right direction. Jusuf Nurkic was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 19 points and 19 rebounds.

Cleveland's victory ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 46-30. As for Phoenix, their win bumped their record up to 44-31.

The Cavaliers are hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

The Cavaliers came up short against the Suns when the teams last played back in March, falling 117-111. Can the Cavaliers avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Phoenix is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Cleveland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is 226.5 points.

Series History

Phoenix has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Cleveland.