Who's Playing

Houston Rockets @ Phoenix Suns

Current Records: Houston 25-33, Phoenix 34-24

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: KTVK Phoenix

KTVK Phoenix Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $19.00

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns will take on the Houston Rockets at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Footprint Center after having had a few days off. The timing is sure in the Suns' favor as the team sits on eight straight wins at home while the Rockets have not had much luck on the away from home, with eight straight road losses.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 14 to 3 on the offensive boards, a fact the Suns proved on Sunday. They came out on top against Los Angeles by a score of 123-113.

The Suns' win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jusuf Nurkic, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 22 rebounds. Nurkic didn't help the Suns' cause all that much against the Mavericks on Thursday but the same can't be said for this match. The team also got some help courtesy of Royce O'Neale, who shot 6-for-10 from long range and almost dropped a double-double on 20 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Houston ended up a good deal behind the Thunder on Tuesday and lost 112-95.

The Rockets' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Alperen Sengun, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 11 rebounds, and Jabari Smith who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 13 rebounds. Sengun hasn't dropped below 11 rebounds for three straight games.

Phoenix's win bumped their record up to 34-24. As for Houston, they have been struggling recently as they've lost eight of their last ten matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 25-33 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Suns just can't miss this season, having made 49.8% of their shots per game (they're ranked third in field goal percentage overall). It's a different story for the Rockets, though, as they've only made 45.8% of their shots this season. Given the Suns' sizable advantage in that area, the Rockets will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, the Suns are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing as the favorites at home.

Odds

Phoenix is a big 8.5-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is 234 points.

Series History

Phoenix has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Houston.