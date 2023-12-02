Who's Playing

Memphis Grizzlies @ Phoenix Suns

Current Records: Memphis 5-13, Phoenix 11-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis

Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $19.24

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns will be playing in front of their home fans against the Memphis Grizzlies at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Footprint Center.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 16 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact the Suns found out the hard way on Friday. They took a 119-111 hit to the loss column at the hands of Denver. The Suns have not had much luck with the Nuggets recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Kevin Durant put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 30 points and 11 assists. The matchup was his seventh in a row with at least 30 points.

The Grizzlies fell on hard times earlier this season, but after back-to-back wins it seems like their luck might finally be changing. They came out on top against Dallas by a score of 108-94 on Friday. That's two games straight that the Grizzlies have won by exactly 14 points.

The Grizzlies' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Desmond Bane, who scored 30 points along with 5 assists. Bane continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Santi Aldama, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Phoenix's defeat dropped their record down to 11-8. As for Memphis, their win was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 5-13.

Looking ahead, the Suns are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing as the favorites at home.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Suns haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 116.2 points per game. It's a different story for the Grizzlies , though, as they've been averaging only 105.7 per game. The only thing between the Suns and another offensive beatdown is the Grizzlies. Will they be able to keep them contained? Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NBA content.

Odds

Phoenix is a big 9-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 218.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Phoenix has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Memphis.