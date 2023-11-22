3rd Quarter Report

Only one more quarter stands between the Suns and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Trail Blazers 94-82.

The Suns entered the game having won three straight and they're just one quarter away from another. Will they make it four, or will the Trail Blazers step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Portland Trail Blazers @ Phoenix Suns

Current Records: Portland 3-10, Phoenix 7-6

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: KTVK Phoenix

KTVK Phoenix Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $55.00

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Suns are heading back home. They will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The Suns have been dominant on offense recently, as they've racked up an incredible 404 points over their last three contests.

Even though the Jazz scored an imposing 137 points on Sunday, the Suns still came out on top. Phoenix skirted past Utah 140-137. That's two games straight that the Suns have won by exactly three points.

Among those leading the charge was Kevin Durant, who dropped a double-double on 39 points and 10 assists. The game was his third in a row with at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their seventh straight loss. There's no need to mince words: Portland lost to Oklahoma City, and Portland lost bad. The score wound up at 134-91. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Trail Blazers in their matchups with the Thunder: they've now lost nine in a row.

Phoenix now has a winning record of 7-6. As for Portland, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-10.

While only the Trail Blazers took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking forward, the Suns are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13 points. This contest will be Portland's 14th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 5-8 against the spread).

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Suns haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 117.1 points per game. It's a different story for the Trail Blazers , though, as they've been averaging only 102.9 per game. The only thing between the Suns and another offensive beatdown is the Trail Blazers. Will they be able to keep them contained? Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NBA content.

Odds

Phoenix is a big 13-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 223.5 points.

Series History

Phoenix has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Portland.

Nov 05, 2022 - Phoenix 102 vs. Portland 82

Nov 04, 2022 - Portland 108 vs. Phoenix 106

Oct 21, 2022 - Portland 113 vs. Phoenix 111

Mar 02, 2022 - Phoenix 120 vs. Portland 90

Dec 14, 2021 - Phoenix 111 vs. Portland 107

Nov 10, 2021 - Phoenix 119 vs. Portland 109

Oct 23, 2021 - Portland 134 vs. Phoenix 105

May 13, 2021 - Phoenix 118 vs. Portland 117

Mar 11, 2021 - Phoenix 127 vs. Portland 121

Feb 22, 2021 - Phoenix 132 vs. Portland 100

Injury Report for the Suns

Yuta Watanabe: Out (Quadriceps)

Bradley Beal: Out (Back)

Damion Lee: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for the Trail Blazers