3rd Quarter Report

The Hornets are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Trail Blazers 70-59.

The Hornets came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Charlotte Hornets @ Portland Trail Blazers

Current Records: Charlotte 14-42, Portland 15-40

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $5.49

What to Know

The Hornets are 2-8 against the Trail Blazers since February of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. The Charlotte Hornets will head out on the road to take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 9:00 p.m. ET at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The Hornets unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Friday. They fell 97-84 to Golden State. The Hornets were down 73-52 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their seventh straight defeat. They took a 127-112 bruising from Denver. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Trail Blazers in their matchups with the Nuggets: they've now lost six in a row.

Charlotte continue to see their hopes of redeeming themselves for a poor last season fade as the team sits at a 14-42 record this season. As for Portland, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost nine of their last 11 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-40 record this season.

The Hornets are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their 18th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 8-9 against the spread).

The Hornets came up short against the Trail Blazers when the teams last played back in December of 2022, falling 124-113. Can the Hornets avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Portland is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 213.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Portland has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.