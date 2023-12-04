Who's Playing

New Orleans Pelicans @ Sacramento Kings

Current Records: New Orleans 11-10, Sacramento 11-7

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings will stay at home for another game and welcome the New Orleans Pelicans at 10:00 p.m. ET on December 4th at Golden 1 Center. The Kings will be strutting in after a victory while the Pelicans will be stumbling in from a loss.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you nail ten more threes than your opponent, a fact the Kings proved on Saturday. They secured a 123-117 W over Denver.

The Kings can attribute much of their success to Malik Monk, who scored 26 points, and De'Aaron Fox, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 16 assists.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Pelicans last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell to Chicago 124-118.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Brandon Ingram, who scored 23 points along with 6 assists and 6 rebounds.

Sacramento has been performing well recently as they've won nine of their last 12 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 11-7 record this season. As for New Orleans, their defeat dropped their record down to 11-10.

Looking ahead to Monday, the Kings are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This contest will be their fourth straight at home (so far over this stretch they are 1-2 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Kings haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.1 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Pelicans struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Sacramento is a 4-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 236.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New Orleans has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento.