Who's Playing

Portland Trail Blazers @ Sacramento Kings

Current Records: Portland 21-60, Sacramento 45-36

How To Watch

When: Sunday, April 14, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 14, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: NBC Sports California

NBC Sports California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $56.00

What to Know

The Trail Blazers have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Sacramento Kings at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Golden 1 Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Last Friday, the Trail Blazers came up short against the Rockets and fell 116-107. Portland has struggled against Houston recently, as their contest on Friday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The Trail Blazers' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Scoot Henderson, who went 6 for 7 from beyond the arc en route to 30 points and 7 assists, and Dalano Banton, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Kings' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their third straight loss. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 108-107 to the Suns. The loss hurts even more since Sacramento was up 70-54 with 7:49 left in the third.

Despite their defeat, the Kings saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Domantas Sabonis, who almost dropped a triple-double on 25 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists, was perhaps the best of all. Sabonis is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down ten or more in the last 38 games he's played.

Portland's loss dropped their record down to 21-60. As for Sacramento, their defeat dropped their record down to 45-36.

The Trail Blazers must know they're fighting an uphill battle given the 16.5-point spread they're up against. This contest will be their 26th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 15-10 against the spread).

The Trail Blazers strolled past the Kings when the teams last played back in December of 2023 by a score of 130-113. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Trail Blazers since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Sacramento is a big 16.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 213.5 points.

Series History

Sacramento has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Portland.