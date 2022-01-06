Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Phoenix

Current Records: Los Angeles 19-19; Phoenix 29-8

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Phoenix Suns are heading back home. Phoenix and the Los Angeles Clippers will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at Footprint Center. The Suns will be strutting in after a victory while Los Angeles will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Phoenix didn't have too much trouble with the New Orleans Pelicans on the road on Tuesday as they won 123-110. Phoenix's shooting guard Devin Booker did his thing and had 33 points along with nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Los Angeles and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday was not a total blowout, but with the Clippers falling 122-104 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Los Angeles was down 85-65 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The top scorers for Los Angeles were power forward Serge Ibaka (17 points) and small forward Justise Winslow (15 points).

Phoenix is the favorite in this one, with an expected 11.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Phoenix ended up a good deal behind Los Angeles when they played in the teams' previous meeting last month, losing 111-95. Maybe the Suns will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.09

Odds

The Suns are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won 21 out of their last 30 games against Phoenix.