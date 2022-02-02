Through 2 Quarters

Fans are certainly getting their money's worth as the Phoenix Suns and the Brooklyn Nets have combined for 126 points two quarters in. a win is still up for grabs for either team, but Phoenix is up 65-61

Shooting guard Devin Booker (18 points) has been the top scorer for the Suns. One thing to keep an eye out for is Jae Crowder's foul situation as he currently sits at three.

Brooklyn has been led by point guard James Harden, who so far has 15 points and seven assists along with four boards. A double-double would be The Beard's fourth in a row.

Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Phoenix

Current Records: Brooklyn 29-20; Phoenix 40-9

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets will take on the Phoenix Suns at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Footprint Center after having had a few days off. Phoenix should still be riding high after a victory, while the Nets will be looking to get back in the win column.

Brooklyn was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 110-106 to the Golden State Warriors. Despite the defeat, Brooklyn got a solid performance out of point guard Kyrie Irving, who had 32 points and seven assists along with seven boards.

Speaking of close games: even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Phoenix beat the San Antonio Spurs 115-110 on Sunday. Phoenix's point guard Chris Paul did his thing and almost posted a triple-double on 20 points, 19 dimes, and eight rebounds.

The Nets are expected to lose this next one by 7. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 1-4 ATS when expected to lose.

Brooklyn is now 29-20 while the Suns sit at 40-9. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Brooklyn enters the matchup with a 47.10% field goal percentage, good for third best in the league. But Phoenix is even better: they rank first in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47.70% on the season. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $48.49

Odds

The Suns are a solid 7-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Brooklyn have won ten out of their last 13 games against Phoenix.

Injury Report for Phoenix

Abdel Nader: Out (Knee)

Landry Shamet: Out (Ankle)

Cameron Payne: Out (Wrist)

Dario Saric: Out (Knee)

Frank Kaminsky: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Brooklyn