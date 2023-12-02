Who's Playing

Portland Trail Blazers @ Utah Jazz

Current Records: Portland 6-12, Utah 6-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Where: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: KJZZ-TV 14

KJZZ-TV 14 Follow: CBS Sports App

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $15.30

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Utah Jazz at 9:30 p.m. ET on December 2nd at Delta Center. The Jazz are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Trail Blazers in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 18.1% better than the opposition, a fact the Trail Blazers proved on Thursday. They walked away with a 103-95 victory over Cleveland. The Trail Blazers were down 40-24 with 6:22 left in the second quarter but they still came back for the handy eight-point victory.

Among those leading the charge was Shaedon Sharpe, who shot 4-for-7 from beyond the arc and dropped a double-double on 29 points and 10 rebounds. Less helpful for the Trail Blazers was Scoot Henderson's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, Utah came up short against Minnesota on Thursday and fell 101-90. The Jazz have struggled against the Timberwolves recently, as their game on Thursday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Portland has been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four games, which provided a massive bump to their 6-12 record this season. As for Utah, the last time they won on the road was back back in November. Having now lost five straight away contests, they've bumped their record down to 6-13.

While only the Trail Blazers took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, the Jazz are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be Portland's 19th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 9-9 against the spread).

The Trail Blazers strolled past the Jazz when the teams last played last Wednesday by a score of 121-105. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Trail Blazers since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Utah is a slight 2-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 221.5 points.

Series History

Utah has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Portland.