Through 3 Quarters

The Golden State Warriors are just one quarter away from delivering their fans the win they've been expecting. Three quarters in and their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating the Orlando Magic 101-82.

Golden State has been led by point guard Stephen Curry, who so far has shot 6-for-10 from downtown and has recorded 28 points and eight assists. The top scorers for Orlando have been shooting guard Gary Harris (17 points), small forward Franz Wagner (15 points), and point guard R.J. Hampton (15 points).

Who's Playing

Orlando @ Golden State

Current Records: Orlando 5-19; Golden State 19-4

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors will play host again and welcome the Orlando Magic to Chase Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET on Monday. If the contest is anything like Orlando's 124-120 victory from their previous meeting in February, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The point spread favored the Warriors this past Saturday, but luck did not. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 112-107 to the San Antonio Spurs. Golden State's loss came about despite a quality game from point guard Stephen Curry, who had 27 points and five assists along with eight rebounds.

The Magic lost a heartbreaker to the Houston Rockets when they met in April, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Friday. Orlando fell in a 118-116 heartbreaker. The top scorer for Orlando was point guard Cole Anthony (26 points).

This next matchup looks promising for Golden State, who are favored by a full 16 points. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (14-5-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Golden State is now 19-4 while the Magic sit at 5-19. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Warriors have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.30%, which places them first in the league. Less enviably, Orlando has only been able to knock down 42% percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked against Orlando.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $53.00

Odds

The Warriors are a big 16-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Warriors, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 14.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Golden State have won nine out of their last 12 games against Orlando.

Feb 19, 2021 - Orlando 124 vs. Golden State 120

Feb 11, 2021 - Golden State 111 vs. Orlando 105

Jan 18, 2020 - Golden State 109 vs. Orlando 95

Dec 01, 2019 - Orlando 100 vs. Golden State 96

Feb 28, 2019 - Orlando 103 vs. Golden State 96

Nov 26, 2018 - Golden State 116 vs. Orlando 110

Dec 01, 2017 - Golden State 133 vs. Orlando 112

Nov 13, 2017 - Golden State 110 vs. Orlando 100

Mar 16, 2017 - Golden State 122 vs. Orlando 92

Jan 22, 2017 - Golden State 118 vs. Orlando 98

Mar 07, 2016 - Golden State 119 vs. Orlando 113

Feb 25, 2016 - Golden State 130 vs. Orlando 114

Injury Report for Golden State

Andre Iguodala: Out (Knee)

Klay Thompson: Out (Achilles)

James Wiseman: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Orlando