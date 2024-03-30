3rd Quarter Report

Fortunes may be turning around for the Pistons after losing eight in a row. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Wizards 61-47.

The Pistons came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Detroit Pistons @ Washington Wizards

Current Records: Detroit 12-61, Washington 14-59

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 29, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, March 29, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $12.00

What to Know

The Wizards are 9-1 against the Pistons since December of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. The Washington Wizards will be playing at home against the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. The Wizards have insisted on making their lastthree contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 2-1 during that stretch of close contests.

The Wizards fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Nets on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Nets by a score of 122-119.

The Wizards' loss came about despite a quality game from Jordan Poole, who scored 38 points along with eight assists and seven rebounds. Poole is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for four straight games. Another player making a difference was Kyle Kuzma, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and ten assists.

Meanwhile, the Pistons' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their eighth straight defeat. The matchup between them and the Timberwolves wasn't particularly close, with the Pistons falling 106-91.

The Pistons' loss came about despite a quality game from Cade Cunningham, who scored 32 points. Cunningham's performance made up for a slower match against the Celtics on Friday.

Washington's defeat dropped their record down to 14-59. As for Detroit, their loss dropped their record down to 12-61.

While the pair both let their fans down in their last outings, both still covered. Going forward, the Wizards are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This contest will be Detroit's ninth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-5 against the spread).

The Wizards strolled past the Pistons in their previous meeting back in January by a score of 118-104. Do the Wizards have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Pistons turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Washington is a 4-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Wizards, as the game opened with the Wizards as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 227.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Washington has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.