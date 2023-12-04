Who's Playing

Boston Celtics @ Indiana Pacers

Current Records: Boston 15-4, Indiana 10-8

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $11.59

What to Know

The Celtics have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Indiana Pacers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Celtics have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Last Friday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Boston beat Philadelphia 125-119.

Derrick White and Al Horford were among the main playmakers for the Celtics as the former scored 21 points along with 6 rebounds and 5 assists and the latter scored 20 points along with 6 rebounds. Horford continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Meanwhile, Indiana didn't have too much trouble with Miami on the road on Saturday as they won 144-129.

The Pacers' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Bruce Brown led the charge by scoring 30 points. Brown continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. T.J. McConnell was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 20 points and 11 assists.

Boston's win was their ninth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 15-4. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 123.0 points per game. As for Indiana, their win bumped their record up to 10-8.

Going forward, the Celtics are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. This contest will be their 20th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 8-9-2 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Celtics haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.2 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Pacers struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NBA content.

Odds

Boston is a 5-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 242 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boston has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.