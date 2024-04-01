Who's Playing

Brooklyn Nets @ Indiana Pacers

Current Records: Brooklyn 29-46, Indiana 42-33

How To Watch

When: Monday, April 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, April 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $9.49

What to Know

The Pacers will be playing the full four quarters on Monday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the Brooklyn Nets at 7:00 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Pacers are strutting in with some offensive muscle, as they've averaged 122.7 points per game this season.

After a 150-145 finish the last time they played, the Pacers and the Lakers decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. Everything went the Pacers' way against the Lakers on Friday as the Pacers made off with a 109-90 win. The victory was just what Indiana needed coming off of a 125-99 defeat in their prior contest.

The Pacers can attribute much of their success to Pascal Siakam, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 11 rebounds, and Tyrese Haliburton, who scored 21 points along with eight assists and eight rebounds. Haliburton's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Bulls on Wednesday. Less helpful for the Pacers was Myles Turner's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the Nets unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Sunday. They took a 116-104 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Lakers.

Indiana's win bumped their record up to 42-33. As for Brooklyn, their loss dropped their record down to 29-46.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Pacers have been crazy accurate this season, having drained 50.5% of their field goals per game (they're ranked first in field goal percentage overall). It's a different story for the Nets, though, as they've only kicked 45.7% of theirs this season. Given the Pacers' sizable advantage in that area, the Nets will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Pacers took their victory against the Nets in their previous meeting back in March by a conclusive 121-100. Do the Pacers have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Nets turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Indiana is a big 12.5-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Pacers, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is 227 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Brooklyn has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.