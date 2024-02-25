Who's Playing

Dallas Mavericks @ Indiana Pacers

Current Records: Dallas 33-23, Indiana 32-25

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

What to Know

The Pacers will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

We saw a pretty high 247.5-over/under line set for the Pacers' previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. They strolled past Detroit with points to spare on Thursday, taking the game 129-115. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Pacers.

Tyrese Haliburton was his usual excellent self, dropping a double-double on 25 points and 13 assists. He hasn't dropped below 11 assists for five straight games.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks entered their tilt with the Suns with six consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with seven. Dallas walked away with a 123-113 victory over the Suns on Thursday.

Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic were among the main playmakers for the Mavericks as the former scored 29 points along with five rebounds and the latter shot 6-for-11 from downtown and almost dropped a triple-double on 41 points, nine rebounds, and 11 assists. Doncic is on a roll when it comes to points, as he's now scored 26 or more in the last six games he's played.

Indiana is on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 32-25 record this season. As for Dallas, their win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 33-23.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. The Pacers haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 123.8 points per game (they're ranked first in scoring overall). However, it's not like the Mavericks struggle in that department as they've been averaging 118.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

The Pacers and the Mavericks pleased both fans and bettors in their last matchups by winning and covering the spread. As for their next game, the Mavericks are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

Odds

Dallas is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Pacers as a 1-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 253.5 points.

Series History

Indiana and Dallas both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.