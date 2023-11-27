Who's Playing

Portland Trail Blazers @ Indiana Pacers

Current Records: Portland 4-12, Indiana 9-6

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $6.92

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers will be playing at home against the Portland Trail Blazers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. One thing working in the Pacers' favor is that they have posted big point totals in their last three matches.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Pacers and the Pistons didn't disappoint and broke past the 246.5 point over/under on Friday. Everything went Indiana's way against Detroit as Indiana made off with a 136-113 victory. Winning is a bit easier when you nail nine more threes than your opponent, as the Pacers did.

Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner were among the main playmakers for the Pacers as the former dropped a double-double on 26 points and 10 assists and the latter dropped a double-double on 23 points and 10 rebounds. Turner continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Meanwhile, Portland was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 108-102 to Milwaukee. The loss came about despite the Trail Blazers having been up 26 in the third quarter.

Indiana's victory bumped their record up to 9-6. As for Portland, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost nine of their last ten matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-12 record this season.

While only the Pacers took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. As for their next game, the Pacers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13 points. This contest will be Portland's 17th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 7-9 against the spread).

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Pacers haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 128.8 points per game (they're ranked first in scoring overall). It's a different story for the Trail Blazers , though, as they've been averaging only 104.2 per game. The only thing between the Pacers and another offensive beatdown is the Trail Blazers. Will they be able to keep them contained? Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NBA content.

Odds

Indiana is a big 13-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Pacers, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 240.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Portland has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.