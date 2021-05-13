Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown underwent wrist surgery to repair a torn ligament and is expected to return to basketball activities in approximately three months, the team announced on Thursday.

Brown last played for the Celtics on May 2, and he will obviously miss the remainder of the current campaign. The good news for the Celtics is that the injury doesn't seem like one that will linger into the start of next season. Without Brown the Celtics face an uphill battle in the Eastern Conference playoff picture. They currently sit seventh in the standings with just a couple of games remaining, and they appear destined for the play-in tournament.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" newsletter. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Brown was having a breakout season prior to this injury. He made his first All-Star team by averaging 24.7 points per game on 48.4 percent shooting, both career highs. He also averaged a career-high 3.4 assists per performance. His defense remained strong, and with Gordon Hayward in Charlotte and Kemba Walker struggling for most of the year, Boston had to lean on Brown more than ever this season. He delivered, but now, it will have to carry on without him.

Jaylen Brown BOS • SG • 7 PPG 24.7 RPG 6.0 APG 3.4 SPG 1.24 3P/G 2.81 View Profile

Vegas doesn't like the Celtics' chances without him. Boston's championship odds at William Hill Sportsbook dropped from 60-to-1 to 80-to-1 when news of Brown's injury broke, and their Eastern Conference title odds fell from 25-to-1 to 35-to-1. The Celtics have lost significant depth over the past few seasons, and now need to rely heavily on Brown and Jayson Tatum to generate offense. With one of them down, Boston's season appears to be over.