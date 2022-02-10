Through 2 Quarters

Down one at the end of last quarter, the Utah Jazz have now snagged the lead. It's anybody's game at halftime, but Utah is ahead of the Golden State Warriors 55-49. The Jazz have been led by center Hassan Whiteside, who so far has five points and two assists along with six blocks and six boards.

Both Utah and Golden State padded the win column in their previous outings. We'll see if Utah can maintain their lead to polish off another win and cancel out Golden State's positive energy.

Who's Playing

Golden State @ Utah

Current Records: Golden State 41-13; Utah 33-21

What to Know

The Utah Jazz have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Golden State Warriors and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 23 of last year. Utah has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Golden State at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 9 at Vivint Arena. The Jazz are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Utah beat the New York Knicks 113-104 on Monday. Utah's shooting guard Donovan Mitchell did his thing and had 32 points and six assists in addition to seven boards.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Golden State and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday was still a pretty decisive one as the Warriors wrapped it up with a 110-98 victory on the road. Golden State relied on the efforts of point guard Stephen Curry, who almost posted a triple-double on 18 points, ten assists, and nine rebounds, and shooting guard Klay Thompson, who had 21 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Jazz are expected to win a tight contest on Wednesday. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Utah is now 33-21 while Golden State sits at 41-13. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Utah comes into the game boasting the most points per game in the league at 113.6. But the Warriors rank second in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 102.6 on average. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ESPN

Odds

The Jazz are a slight 1-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Jazz slightly, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Golden State have won 17 out of their last 27 games against Utah.

Injury Report for Utah

Rudy Gay: Out (Knee)

Rudy Gobert: Out (Calf)

Elijah Hughes: Out (Not Injury Related)

Joe Ingles: Out for the Season (Knee)

Injury Report for Golden State