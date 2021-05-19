Jeremy Lin's days of playing basketball professionally may soon be over. On Tuesday, Lin looked back on the past season, in which he played in both China and the G League. In a Twitter post, the veteran guard hinted at retirement.

"I didn't get it all done, but I have no regrets," Lin wrote. "I gave my ALL and hold my head high. As for what's next, I trust what God has in store for me … Thanks to everyone whose rolled with me on this journey. I love you all."

Lin didn't officially say that he was retiring from basketball, but the heartfelt message gave the nod to his playing career potentially being over. This comes after he played for the Beijing Ducks of the Chinese Basketball Association and nine games for the Santa Cruz Warriors in the G League during the 2020-21 season.

"After a year in the CBA where I overcame the mental barriers from my past, I knew I was still an NBA player," Lin wrote. "Teams all asked if I still had the hunger, health and skill to hang in the NBA. They wanted to see me hoop in person. So, I gave up a season overseas to go down to the G League — a move few vets dare to make.

"I've always known I need to jump through extra hoops to prove I belong, so this was par for the course."

Lin put together averages of 22.3 points and 5.6 assists per contest with the Ducks last season in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Following that level of success, Lin wanted to make another push to make an NBA roster, which is why he joined the G League. But unfortunately for Lin, he didn't receive any offers from NBA teams.

"For reasons I'll never fully know, that chance never materialized," Lin wrote. "But I proved I'm better than ever and an NBA player. And like I said before … dream big dreams, risk heartache. I'm blessed. I've had an NBA career beyond my wildest dreams. I had the luxury of taking a year to chase a dream without worrying about paying bills."

If this is it for Lin, he had a solid basketball career. Of course, the highest point was when "Linsanity" took over New York City during his time with the Knicks in the 2011-12 season. Lin averaged 14.6 points and 6.2 assists in 35 games after he was called up from G League.

Lin also spent time with the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers and Toronto Raptors in his career. The Harvard alum won an NBA title while he was a member of the Raptors.