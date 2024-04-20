Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid appeared to injure his left knee after completing one of the most spectacular plays of the season during Saturday's Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against the New York Knicks. Embiid stayed on the floor for several moments before heading to the locker room, but returned to the game to start the third quarter.

The injury occurred with just under three minutes left in the second quarter, when Embiid threw the ball off the backboard to himself for an incredible dunk. All his weight came down on his left knee, however, and the 7-foot, 280-pound big man went to the floor immediately.

Embiid had meniscus surgery on his left knee in February, which caused him to miss nearly 30 games of the regular season. He returned in April, playing five games before the playoffs began. The 76ers have not lost a game since he returned.

At the time of the injury, Embiid had 18 points and five rebounds on 6-for-11 shooting. The 76ers trailed the Knicks 58-46 at halftime.

Even though he returned, the 76ers have to be concerned if Embiid isn't 100 percent. They struggled all season without him, going 16-27, while they went 31-8 in games that he played. The reigning MVP is essential on both ends of the floor for Philadelphia, as the team's net rating improves by a whopping 10.5 points during his minutes.

Even early in Game 1, the Knicks had few answers for Embiid, who got off to a sizzling start before his injury. Should he end up missing time or being hindered in any way, more offensive responsibility would fall to Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris and Kelly Oubre Jr., while Paul Reed would likely pick up any available center minutes.