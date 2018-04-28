John Wall says Wizards should upgrade from Marcin Gortat, Ian Mahinmi: 'You need athletic bigs'

The Washington Wizards saw their season come to an end on Friday night in a 102-92 first round series loss to the top-seeded Toronto Raptors. It's another disappointing early exit for the Wizards, who, with a huge payroll and increasing roster concerns, face a number of questions this offseason.

Not the least of those include what the front office should do about glaring frontcourt issues, which point guard John Wall made mention of Saturday among needs for the team in his postseason exit interview.

John Wall said an athletic big. bench scoring and someone who can create off the dribble are offseason needs for the Wizards. — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) April 28, 2018

"Just got to add some pieces," Wall said. "A lot, to be honest. There's a lot that we can use ... I think it's pretty obvious. I don't need to point it out. I think the way the league is going, you need athletic bigs, you need scoring off the bench, you need all of those types of things. We don't really have an athletic big. I mean, Ian [Mahinmi] is older. [Marcin Gortat] is older. They're not athletic guys, but they do the little things that permit their game to help as much as possible."

Though Gortat has been a serviceable big, the 34-year-old doesn't quite fit the billing of an "athletic big" as Wall described, nor does Mahinmi, who hasn't lived up to what Washington expected of him when it signed him. So an influx of talent in the frontcourt, particularly at center or power forward, is well overdue for the Wizards.

Whether Washington can swing some sort of deal to make upgrades this offseason, though, is yet to be determined. But in the latest mock draft from CBS Sports' Gary Parrish, he has the Wizards selecting 7-foot center Mitchell Robinson, a raw, untapped big man with significant upside who could eventually grow into a key playmaker down the road for a Wizards team in desperate need of help down low.