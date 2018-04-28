John Wall says Wizards should upgrade from Marcin Gortat, Ian Mahinmi: 'You need athletic bigs'
Wall also says Washington needs better bench scoring
The Washington Wizards saw their season come to an end on Friday night in a 102-92 first round series loss to the top-seeded Toronto Raptors. It's another disappointing early exit for the Wizards, who, with a huge payroll and increasing roster concerns, face a number of questions this offseason.
Not the least of those include what the front office should do about glaring frontcourt issues, which point guard John Wall made mention of Saturday among needs for the team in his postseason exit interview.
"Just got to add some pieces," Wall said. "A lot, to be honest. There's a lot that we can use ... I think it's pretty obvious. I don't need to point it out. I think the way the league is going, you need athletic bigs, you need scoring off the bench, you need all of those types of things. We don't really have an athletic big. I mean, Ian [Mahinmi] is older. [Marcin Gortat] is older. They're not athletic guys, but they do the little things that permit their game to help as much as possible."
Though Gortat has been a serviceable big, the 34-year-old doesn't quite fit the billing of an "athletic big" as Wall described, nor does Mahinmi, who hasn't lived up to what Washington expected of him when it signed him. So an influx of talent in the frontcourt, particularly at center or power forward, is well overdue for the Wizards.
Whether Washington can swing some sort of deal to make upgrades this offseason, though, is yet to be determined. But in the latest mock draft from CBS Sports' Gary Parrish, he has the Wizards selecting 7-foot center Mitchell Robinson, a raw, untapped big man with significant upside who could eventually grow into a key playmaker down the road for a Wizards team in desperate need of help down low.
-
George 'would love to remain' in OKC
George says he will wait until summer to make a decision on where he will commit
-
Celtics vs. Bucks: Three keys to Game 7
The Celtics will host the Bucks in a winner-take-all Game 7 on Saturday night
-
Thunder face tough task of keeping PG
The Thunder face a challenging task of keeping their talented swingman after an early first-round...
-
How to watch Celtics vs. Bucks Game 7
The Celtics will have to defend home court in Game 7 on Saturday
-
Melo rejects idea of coming off bench
Anthony, despite showing his age and struggling as a starter in OKC, isn't willing to come...
-
Second-round playoff predictions
Our NBA experts predict the second round of the playoffs