Kawhi Leonard named 2019 NBA Finals MVP as Raptors top Warriors for first title in franchise history

Kawhi Leonard was ravaged by injuries throughout the 2018-19 season while he was a member of the San Antonio Spurs.

Leonard faced criticism from around the NBA world for how he handled his quadriceps injury, but the Toronto Raptors star certainly let his play do the talking.

It all paid off for the All-Star forward, who was named the NBA Finals MVP for a team that won its first NBA title in franchise story.

Leonard ended up scoring 22 points on 7-of-16 shooting in Game 6 to go along with six rebounds and three assists. During the series, the Raptors star forward put together averages of 28.5 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists while knocking down 34.9 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.

When Toronto's playoff run is put into perspective, a lot of the storylines surround Leonard and his heroics along the way. From his buzzer-beating 3 that lifted the Raptors over the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round to three 30-point games during the NBA Finals, Leonard was always the driving force for this team and he thrived when the lights were the brightest.

Leonard is certainly no stranger to the NBA Finals MVP as he won the honor back in 2014 when he helped lead the Spurs past the Miami Heat.