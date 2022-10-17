Khris Middleton is expected to miss the first few weeks of the 2022-23 season as he continues to rehab his wrist following offseason surgery, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Middleton underwent surgery in July to repair a torn ligament in his left wrist, and the Bucks are apparently treating their All-Star forward cautiously after the way their 2021-22 season ended.

Middleton suffered an MCL sprain in the first round of the postseason against the Chicago Bulls last season. While the Bucks were able to make it past the Bulls, they couldn't defeat the eventual Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics without Middleton. The goal, therefore, would seem to be preserving Middleton's health in the regular season so that he can remain healthy when the postseason arrives.

Middleton is likely on board with that plan, as he has personal incentives for staying healthy. He can opt out of the final year of his contract and become a free agent after the season if he so chooses, so remaining healthy enough to get a new deal, either in Milwaukee or elsewhere, will likely be paramount.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

The Bucks have already won a championship. Typically, once a team has done so, it treats the regular season differently than the rest of the league. The Bucks can afford to give away games early in the season because they know they can win Game 7's on the road if they need to. Having Middleton on the court right now doesn't mean much. Having him on the court this spring means everything.