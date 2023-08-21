The New York Knicks have sued the Toronto Raptors and several members of their organization, according to SNY's Ian Begley. At the center of the suit is former Knicks employee Ikechukwu Azotam, whom Toronto began recruiting in June and ultimately hired this offseason. The suit alleges that Azotam "illegally procured and disclosed proprietary information" from the Knicks upon leaving the team and shared that information with the Raptors.

"These files include confidential information such as play frequency reports, a prep book for the 2022-23 season, video scouting files and materials and more," according to a statement issued to Begley. "Given the clear violation of our employment agreement, criminal and civil law, we were left no choice but to take this action."

Azotam, a former assistant video coordinator for the Knicks who held multiple positions between 2020-23, started getting recruited by Toronto in June and informed the Knicks that he was offered a position in July, according to Begley. The lawsuit alleges that he "conspired to use Azotam's position as a current Knicks insider to funnel proprietary information to the Raptors to help them organize, plan, and structure the new coaching and video operations staff" under first-time head coach Darko Rajakovic.

Begley reported that the suit claims that the Raptors "directed Azotam to misuse his access to the Knicks' subscription to Synergy Sports to create and then transfer to the Raptors over 3,000 files consisting of film information and data.'" Synergy Sports is a video and analytics tool frequently used by both teams and media companies (including CBS Sports).

Typically, disputes between teams are handled internally within the league. However, due to the possible legal violations at play here, the Knicks seemingly believe that what allegedly happened here exceeds the scope of league discipline and needs court intervention.