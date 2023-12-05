The Tuesday NBA schedule features a pair of 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinal matchups. In the earlier game, the Milwaukee Bucks host the New York Knicks at Fiserv Forum with a trip to Las Vegas on the line. The Bucks are 14-6 overall this season, including 4-1 in the last five games and 9-1 at home. The Knicks are 12-7 overall and entering this matchup on a three-game winning streak.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Milwaukee. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists Milwaukee as the 4.5-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 226.5 in the latest Knicks vs. Bucks odds. Before making any Bucks vs. Knicks picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 7 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 92-50 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $4,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Knicks vs. Bucks and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Knicks vs. Bucks:

Knicks vs. Bucks spread: Bucks -4.5

Knicks vs. Bucks over/under: 226.5 points

Knicks vs. Bucks money line: Bucks -198, Knicks +165

NYK: The Knicks are 6-3-1 against the spread in the last 10 road games

MIL: The Bucks are 3-6-1 against the spread in the last 10 home games

Knicks vs. Bucks picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Knicks can cover

New York has the superior defense in this matchup. The Knicks are in the top three of the NBA in defensive efficiency this season, yielding 1.09 points per possession. New York is the best defensive rebounding team in the league, grabbing 74.4% of available rebounds and allowing only 11.3 second-chance points per game. The Knicks are also in the top five of the NBA in free throw attempts allowed (18.8 per game), points allowed in the paint (44.0 per game) and assists allowed (24.5 per game).

On offense, the Knicks put pressure on opponents with rebounding. New York is grabbing more than 34% of missed shots on the offensive glass and averaging more than 16 second-chance points per game. The Knicks are also in the top five in committing only 12.9 turnovers per game, and New York is above-average in both 3-point accuracy (37.7%) and free throw creation (23.4 attempts per game). See which team to pick here.

Why the Bucks can cover

Milwaukee outpaces New York when it comes to offensive firepower. The Bucks have two players averaging more than 25 points per game, and rank in the top five of the NBA in offensive efficiency, scoring 118.0 points per 100 possessions. The Bucks are elite from a shooting efficiency standpoint, making 49.5% of field goal attempts, 58.5% of 2-point attempts, and 37.3% of 3-point attempts. Milwaukee is also creating more than 25 free throw attempts per game, and New York's offense is vulnerable.

The Knicks are dead-last in the NBA in 2-point shooting this season, making only 49.2% of attempts inside the arc. New York is also in the bottom five in field goal percentage, free throw percentage, and assists per game, with the Bucks operating at a high level in preventing free throws on defense. Milwaukee also has the benefit of playing at Fiserv Forum, where the team is 9-1 this season, and former NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo enters on a hot streak with 33.2 points per game on 64.7% shooting over his last 12 outings. See which team to pick here.

How to make Knicks vs. Bucks picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the point total, with only five players projected to score 13 points or more. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Knicks vs. Bucks, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Knicks vs. Bucks spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that is on an 86-50 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.