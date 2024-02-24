An Atlantic Division showdown features the Boston Celtics (44-12) and the New York Knicks (34-22) battling on Saturday night. The Celtics are playing at a high level and are one of the best teams in the league. They are winners of seven straight games. Boston defeated the Chicago Bulls 129-112 on Thursday. New York started the second half of the season with a win. The Knicks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 110-96 on Feb. 22. OG Anunoby (elbow), Julius Randle (shoulder) and Mitchell Robinson (ankle) are all out for New York.

Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden in New York. Boston is the 6.5-point favorite in the latest Celtics vs. Knicks odds. The over/under for total points is 224.5. Before making any Celtics vs. Knicks picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

Knicks vs. Celtics spread: Celtics -6.5

Knicks vs. Celtics over/under: 224 points

Knicks vs. Celtics money line: Celtics -253, Knicks +207

BOS: 2-0-1 ATS against Knicks this season

NYK: 15-11-1 ATS overall this season

Why the Celtics can cover

Forward Jayson Tatum continues to be an elite player. Tatum scores from all three levels due to his reliable jumper and sound footwork. The five-time All-Star is ninth in the league in points (27.1) with 8.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. Tatum had 25 points, seven rebounds and five assists in Thursday's win.

Guard Jaylen Brown is Tatum's running mate. Brown gets downhill in the blink of an eye and soars above the rim for monster slams. The California product also has a solid jumper to keep the defense honest. Brown averages 22 points and 5.5 rebounds per contest. He finished with 21 points, five rebounds and five assists in his previous game.

Why the Knicks can cover

With Randle out, guard Jalen Brunson is the clear-cut leader of this team. The Villanova product consistently scores in the paint and has a dependable jump shot. Additionally, Brunson will get his teammates involved. He's eighth in the NBA in scoring (27.5) and 13th in assists (6.6). On Feb. 22, Brunson notched 21 points and 12 assists.

Forward Bojan Bogdanovic brings a true 3-point threat onto the court. Bogdanovic owns a sweet-shooting stroke, knocking down spot-up and pull-up triples. The 34-year-old is averaging 19.8 points, 2.3 assists and makes 41% of his 3-point attempts. Bogdanovic totaled 22 points and went a perfect 6-of-6 from downtown in Thursday's victory over the 76ers.

How to make Knicks vs. Celtics picks

