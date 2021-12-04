Who's Playing

Denver @ New York

Current Records: Denver 10-11; New York 11-11

What to Know

The New York Knicks are 1-11 against the Denver Nuggets since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. New York's homestand continues as they prepare to take on Denver at 1 p.m. ET Dec. 4 at Madison Square Garden. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

It was close but no cigar for the Knicks as they fell 119-115 to the Chicago Bulls on Thursday. A silver lining for New York was the play of power forward Julius Randle, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and 12 boards in addition to six dimes.

Meanwhile, Denver was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 108-103 to the Orlando Magic. Denver was up 63-47 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. The top scorer for the Nuggets was point guard Monte Morris (22 points).

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Knicks are expected to win a tight contest. At 4-8 against the spread at home, they are no cash cow. That said, Denver isn't so hot on the road, where they are 3-7.

The losses put New York at 11-11 and Denver at 10-11. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New York have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.40%, which places them fourth in the league. As for the Nuggets, they rank fourth in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 104.1 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $88.00

Odds

The Knicks are a slight 2-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Denver have won 11 out of their last 12 games against New York.

Injury Report for New York

Nerlens Noel: Game-Time Decision (Knee)

Jericho Sims: Game-Time Decision (Illness)

Injury Report for Denver