The Detroit Pistons aim to stop a historic losing streak on Thursday night. Detroit has dropped a franchise record 15 consecutive games, falling to 2-16 on the season. The Pistons will visit Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Knicks, with Detroit arriving on the second night of a back-to-back. New York is 10-7 overall and 5-3 at home this season.

Pistons vs. Knicks spread: Knicks -13.5

Pistons vs. Knicks over/under: 218.5 points

Pistons vs. Knicks money line: Knicks -924, Pistons +608

DET: The Pistons are 9-9 against the spread in the last 18 games with no rest

NYK: The Knicks are 4-3-1 against the spread at home this season

Why the Pistons can cover

Detroit's defense has been pesky this season. The Pistons are in the top five of the NBA in 3-pointers allowed and blocked shots, and Detroit is one of the league's best defensive rebounding teams. That includes top-10 marks in defensive rebound rate and second-chance points allowed, and the Pistons are above-average in 2-point defense and assists allowed. Detroit is also facing a New York offense that has glaring weaknesses. The Knicks are dead-last in the NBA in 2-point shooting (48.7%) this season, and New York is in the bottom five in field goal percentage (44.1%), free throw percentage (73.5%), and assists (22.5 per game).

On offense, Detroit uses its physicality on the offensive glass, grabbing 32% of available offensive rebounds. The Pistons are also in the top 10 of the league in assists, averaging more than 26 per game, and Detroit is making more than 80% of free throw attempts.

Why the Knicks can cover

New York's defense is the best unit in this matchup. The Knicks are allowing only 108.7 points per 100 possessions, a top-five mark in the NBA this season. New York is leading the NBA in defensive rebound rate (75.6%) and second-chance points allowed (10.8 per game). The Knicks are also elite in free throw prevention, yielding only 19.1 attempts per game, and New York is in the top five in points allowed in the paint (43.1 per game) and assists allowed (24.2 per game).

The Knicks also create havoc with 8.0 steals per contest, and New York is facing a Detroit team that is in the bottom five of the NBA in ball security on offense. The Pistons are also in the bottom five in overall offensive efficiency, scoring fewer than 1.1 points per possession. Detroit is one of the league's worst perimeter shooting teams, landing in the bottom five in 3-pointers per game and 3-point accuracy. That stands in contrast to New York's offense, which has top-10 marks in offensive rebound rate, second-chance points, turnover prevention, 3-pointers per game, and 3-point accuracy this season.

How to make Pistons vs. Knicks picks

