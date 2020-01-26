Kobe Bryant death: NBA may cancel games Sunday after Lakers legend's fatal helicopter crash, per reports
The league is weighing its options with regard to its remaining slate of Sunday's games
The NBA is considering its options concerning what to do about this evening's slate of games following the news of Kobe Bryant's tragic death in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, CA.
Two Sunday afternoon games are going on as scheduled at this time involving the Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets along with the Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs. However, multiple reports indicate that the NBA is still considering canceling the remaining slate of games scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. ET, respectively.
Prior to the opening tip of their games, both the Nuggets and the Spurs held a moment of silence to honor the life and legacy of Bryant as his contributions to the game, both on and off the court, had a major impact on his peers as well as the next generation of basketball players. Toronto and San Antonio's rosters also honored Bryant in their own way with each side taking a 24-second shot-clock violation to start their game at the AT&T Center.
As you would expect, there has been an outpouring of thoughts and prayers from those within the NBA family as well as the sports world in general.
In addition, Los Angeles Lakers fans are doing their part to honor Bryant's legacy by starting a memorial outside of the Staples Center almost immediately after reports of the fatal crash were confirmed.
We will provide you with more information on the league's decision on whether Sunday's remaining games will be played as scheduled once that information becomes available.
