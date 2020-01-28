Kobe Bryant filed 'Mambacita' trademark for his daughter Gianna in December
The moniker was often used to describe Gianna Bryant
Kobe Bryant was proud to be a father and was even planning the future of his 13-year old daughter, Gianna, before their deaths. According to People Magazine, Bryant filed to trademark the nickname "Mambacita" for his daughter, and planned to use the nickname on athletic clothing.
The trademark was reportedly filed on Dec. 30, 2019 by Kobe Inc., which was a company that Bryant founded back in 2014. According to the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Bryant's trademark is still pending.
Of course, "Mambacita" is derived from Bryant's nickname "Black Mamba," which was used as the Lakers legened's alter ego throughout the second half of his NBA career. It pointed to his assassin-like mentality that he utilized on the basketball court.
Kobe and Gianna Bryant were traveling to a basketball tournament at the Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks, Calif. when the helicopter that they were in crashed in Calabasas. Seven other people were also killed in the crash.
Gianna was an avid basketball player and had drawn praise from all over the world. She was honored by the Connecticut women's basketball team on Monday night as the Huskies laid out a jersey and flowers on their bench prior to their game.
Bryant truly believed in his daughter's talents and wanted to take advantage of them at an early age. It'll be worth keeping an eye on to see if the trademark is granted.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Kobe Bryant's 10 most iconic moments
Also, one of Kobe's worst moments as a professional might've best defined what made him so...
-
NBA DFS advice, best Jan. 28 lineups
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Top picks. Best NBA bets for Tuesday
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ at 6 p.m. ET on weekdays for all the day's best bets
-
Sixers vs. Warriors odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Tuesday's Sixers vs. Warriors matchup 10,000...
-
Hayward discusses Kobe's 60-point game
Bryant dropped 60 points on Hayward and the Utah Jazz in his final game in the NBA
-
Coelho scraps children's book with Kobe
The Brazilian writer couldn't continue the project without Bryant
-
Kobe Bryant dies at 41: Latest updates
The five-time NBA champion was one of nine people who died in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles...
-
Pelicans vs. Spurs: Zion makes NBA debut
Last year's No. 1 overall pick put on a show to close his NBA debut