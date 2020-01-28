Kobe Bryant filed 'Mambacita' trademark for his daughter Gianna in December

Kobe Bryant was proud to be a father and was even planning the future of his 13-year old daughter, Gianna, before their deaths. According to People Magazine, Bryant filed to trademark the nickname "Mambacita" for his daughter, and planned to use the nickname on athletic clothing.

The trademark was reportedly filed on Dec. 30, 2019 by Kobe Inc., which was a company that Bryant founded back in 2014. According to the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Bryant's trademark is still pending.

Of course, "Mambacita" is derived from Bryant's nickname "Black Mamba," which was used as the Lakers legened's alter ego throughout the second half of his NBA career. It pointed to his assassin-like mentality that he utilized on the basketball court.

Kobe and Gianna Bryant were traveling to a basketball tournament at the Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks, Calif. when the helicopter that they were in crashed in Calabasas. Seven other people were also killed in the crash.

Gianna was an avid basketball player and had drawn praise from all over the world. She was honored by the Connecticut women's basketball team on Monday night as the Huskies laid out a jersey and flowers on their bench prior to their game.

Bryant truly believed in his daughter's talents and wanted to take advantage of them at an early age. It'll be worth keeping an eye on to see if the trademark is granted.