Kobe Bryant wouldn't come out of retirement even for a guaranteed championship: 'I like my rings the hard way'

Kobe Bryant might have played on several super teams throughout his career, but that doesn't mean the future Hall of Famer would ever join one himself.

After calling it a career in 2016, the 41-year-old Bryant has been spending his retirement writing children's books, coaching his daughter's basketball team and giving his insights to the next generation of basketball stars. Despite what I'm sure would excite many Lakers fans, Bryant isn't itching to make a comeback to the NBA, not even if it meant he'd win ring No. 6 to tie Michael Jordan.

During an appearance on Kristen Ledlow and Candace Parker's podcast, "Ledlow & Parker," Bryant was asked if a guaranteed championship would be enough to lure him out of retirement.

No. No. No. No no no," Bryant said. "I like my rings the hard way. I like fighting for them and earning them. I don't like jumping to the easier route, so I wouldn't take it."

Considering Bryant invented the mamba mentality, that is not surprising at all. However, that's easy to say when you've always been on a team that was a title contender. Aside from the final few years of Bryant's career, the Lakers were always in the conversation of championship-contending teams. If Bryant never won a ring, perhaps he would think differently, but then again, it is Kobe Bryant.

While Bryant himself wouldn't join a team that he considers the "easier route," the battle of the two Los Angeles teams does make him wish he could be part of it.

"It's awesome. As a competitor, this is a competitor's dream to participate in something like that," Bryant said. "It's fun, and I'm enjoying it just like everybody else.

"Both teams are great, but you got some great teams around the league, too, that are playing well. What I'm more fascinated to see is how the coaching brings this collection of talent together," he continued. "On paper you have a lot of teams that look good. A lot of duos that look good, but now systematically you have to figure out how you're going to execute as a team."

So far, the Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers look to be the top teams in each conference as they have executed well out of the gates. Most teams are still establishing chemistry with new teammates, but there's no doubt that the 2019-20 season has already been one of the most exciting starts in recent memory.