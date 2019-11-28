Kyrie Irving fires back at boos from Celtics fans after Nets' loss at TD Garden
Kyrie Irving had plenty to say about his treatment from Celtics fans
Brooklyn Nets' star guard Kyrie Irving may have been out of the lineup, but the Boston Celtics fanbase still voiced their opinion on how he left town during Wednesday's game between the Nets and Celtics in Beantown. Boston fans took part in a "Kyrie sucks" chant, even without Irving on the floor.
Irving is currently dealing with a shoulder injury that is keeping him sidelined during Brooklyn's current road trip. In addition, the former Celtic isn't traveling with the team, so he wasn't in attendance to hear the rousing jeers directed at him.
Last Friday, it was revealed that Irving would miss three games, including Wednesday's tilt against the Celtics. To this point, Irving hasn't played since Nov. 14 against the Denver Nuggets when he scored 17 points and dished out nine assists in 35 minutes.
While Irving did not play in the game, he certainly seemed to take notice of the boos. He posted a lengthy response to his treatment from Boston fans on his Instagram story.
Irving has been out of the lineup for the last six games, but the Nets still managed to put together a 5-1 record entering Wednesday's contest. In 11 games this season, Irving is averaging 28.5 points, 7.2 assists, and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 34.1 percent from beyond the arc.
The Celtics did get the last laugh during Wednesday's game as they came away with a 121-110 win over the Nets. New Boston guard Kemba Walker went off in a 39-point performance in his first game since suffering a neck strain last Friday against the Nuggets. The two teams will do battle again on Friday when the Celtics travel to Brooklyn.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pelicans fans boo Anthony Davis
Pelicans fans let Davis know exactly what they think of him
-
Bucks' Middleton (thigh) to return Wed.
Middleton was expected to miss three-to-four weeks, but has returned ahead of the timeline
-
NBA Star Index: Giannis runaway MVP?
Also, these James Harden double teams are not unprecedented, but they do spotlight Russell...
-
Why Harden should've waited to talk
David Samson weighs in on the NBA's latest proposal
-
Coward Kyrie poster outside TD Garden
Irving will miss the highly anticipated Boston return due to injury
-
Butler says 76ers didn't match his work
Butler wasn't sure that everyone in Philadelphia was focused on winning an NBA championship
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans