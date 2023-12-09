Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving left his team's matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday with a right foot injury and it's unclear when he'll return to action. NBA correspondent Marc Stein reported that Irving was set to get an MRI shortly after he suffered the injury, but a Saturday report from ESPN's Tim MacMahon revealed that Irving only suffered a bruise. His status for the Mavericks' next game against the Grizzlies on Monday has yet to be determined but Stein has reported that Irving did not travel with the team to Memphis on Saturday.

Irving suffered the injury on a drive to the basket in the second quarter. Irving was fouled going up for a layup and Dwight Powell fell awkwardly on his foot in the aftermath. While he was able to shoot a pair of free throws from the charity stripe, he exited the game shortly after and did not return while Dallas secured a 125-112 victory.

The injury-prone Irving has missed four games for various reasons in 2023-24 but has been healthy for the most part this season. He's averaged 23.0 points, 5.2 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game through 17 outings. His pairing with Luka Doncic has worked out well, as the Dallas Mavericks are 13-8 and rank third in the Western Conference standings.

Irving's status for Monday's matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies is up in the air and he's not the only Maverick dealing with an injury. Josh Green is expected to miss several weeks with an elbow sprain. Maxi Kleber (toe) and Grant Williams (knee) also sat out on Friday.