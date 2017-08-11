Kyrie Irving reveals new collaborative shoe with Kobe Bryant -- the Kyrie 3 Bruce Lee
Kyrie Irving references an old pair of Kobe Bryant shoes with his latest sneaker
Kyrie Irving is certainly having an interesting summer, but that hasn't stopped him from working on his shoe game.
The latest Kyrie Irving footwear will be a reference to the legendary Kobe Bryant. Irving explained on his Instagram why he chose Bryant to collaborate with and how he chose this specific shoe.
"It started off as just an idea. I was 17 years old playing in the Nike extravaganza in California. I ended up wearing these Nike Kobe Bruce Lee editions for that game. We ended up winning and from that point on it was hands down my favorite shoe ever."
Irving went on to mention the mentorship of Bryant and how it has impacted him. He then went on to reveal his new Bryant-inspired shoes, the Kyrie 3 Bruce Lee edition.
These are modeled after the Kobe Bryant 5 Bruce Lee shoes that Irving wore so long ago. The similarities are striking, but Irving definitely added his own style.
For starters, there are slash marks on the front instead of the back and these have a more solid color scheme unlike the meshed style of the Kobe 5's. It's an incredible tribute to Bryant's shoe and one of the best in the Kyrie brand of Nikes.
-
Knicks pick up option on Porzingis
In what is a surprise to no one, the Knicks are keeping their young star under team contro...
-
Debating the greatness of LeBron's teams
The King is undeniably one of the best players in NBA history, but not many of his teams are...
-
LOOK: Lakers reveal new Nike jerseys
The new L.A. uniforms look familiar, except for that swoosh
-
Report: GSW once tried to trade for Paul
The Warriors have always been a team that goes after stars
-
Waiters: Miami already has an alpha
Heat shooting guard would welcome Cavs PG, so long as Kyrie knows who is in charge
-
Wolves unveil new Nike uniforms
In Minnesota, not only the team has undergone a significant change for next season
Add a Comment