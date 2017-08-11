Kyrie Irving reveals new collaborative shoe with Kobe Bryant -- the Kyrie 3 Bruce Lee

Kyrie Irving is certainly having an interesting summer, but that hasn't stopped him from working on his shoe game.

The latest Kyrie Irving footwear will be a reference to the legendary Kobe Bryant. Irving explained on his Instagram why he chose Bryant to collaborate with and how he chose this specific shoe.

Bruce Lee Edition KYRIE3 @kobebryant inspired and influenced. A post shared by Kyrie Irving (@kyrieirving) on Aug 11, 2017 at 9:53am PDT

"It started off as just an idea. I was 17 years old playing in the Nike extravaganza in California. I ended up wearing these Nike Kobe Bruce Lee editions for that game. We ended up winning and from that point on it was hands down my favorite shoe ever."

Irving went on to mention the mentorship of Bryant and how it has impacted him. He then went on to reveal his new Bryant-inspired shoes, the Kyrie 3 Bruce Lee edition.

Kyrie Irving Instagram

These are modeled after the Kobe Bryant 5 Bruce Lee shoes that Irving wore so long ago. The similarities are striking, but Irving definitely added his own style.

For starters, there are slash marks on the front instead of the back and these have a more solid color scheme unlike the meshed style of the Kobe 5's. It's an incredible tribute to Bryant's shoe and one of the best in the Kyrie brand of Nikes.