Kyrie Irving says he strongly considered Knicks before committing to Celtics
The possibility of playing alongside Kristaps Porzingis is intriguing to Kyrie Irving
This one might sting for New York Knicks fans a little bit.
On Saturday, Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving confirmed that he strongly considered signing with the Knicks as a free agent next summer before committing to stay with the Celtics.
"Every team was under consideration but obviously New York held a special place for me," Irving said, via the New York Daily News. "Just being from Jersey and obviously envisioning myself as a free agent and ultimately taking a meeting and playing for (Knicks coach David Fizdale) and a great young core that they have here.
"Thinking about playing with (Kristaps Porzingis). That was a big thing before I made my decision just to plan on re-signing back with Boston. But yeah, of course, New York was a strong consideration."
You can see Irving's comments below, via Celtics on NBC Sports Boston:
Irving decided to end the swirling speculation and announce his intention to re-sign with the Celtics months ahead of his actual free agency.
"I've shared it with some of my teammates as well as the organization as well as everyone else in Boston," Irving said at an event for season-ticket holders at TD Garden earlier this month, via the Celtics. "If you guys will have me back, I plan on re-signing here next year."
The announcement came as a surprise to many that expected Irving to generate a ton of interest on the free agent market next summer - and even more rumors and speculation leading up to next July.
"Timing is everything with this," Irving said, via Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston. "I'm glad I could share it with the Boston fans and the people there. It was a great reception. I was just happy to get it done with. I just have every intention of singing back [with the Celtics], just wanted to clear it up... I have every intention to sign back with Boston."
Ultimately, Irving said his decision to stay in Boston was about being happy.
"The important thing was just being happy," Irving said. "Having an environment where I'm challenged... and I can get better as a basketball player and as a man and grow here."
Irving is clearly content in Boston. As for a Knicks franchise that hasn't quite been a popular destination for marquee free agents, being considered by a player of Irving's stature could be considered a step in the right direction.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA DFS, Oct. 21: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Lakers and Rockets brawl in the fourth
Ingram, Paul and Rondo were involved in a major scuffle at the end of the Rockets-Lakers g...
-
NBA scores, updates, highlights
There were 10 games on the slate on Saturday but a fight in the final game of the night stole...
-
Knox injures ankle on drive to hoop
Kevin Knox couldn't put weight on his left ankle as he left the game
-
NBA facing hurdle to end one-and-done
The NBA is still reportedly hoping the new agreement with the NBPA will allow the new limit...
-
West matchup is more hype than substance
Rockets vs. Lakers should be an entertaining game between two highly flawed teams