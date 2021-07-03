The Los Angeles Lakers interviewed former Washington Wizards and Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Scott Brooks for a position on Frank Vogel's coaching staff, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times. The Lakers lost lead assistant Jason Kidd when he became the head coach of the Dallas Mavericks, but seemingly replaced him by hiring former New York Knicks head coach David Fizdale as an assistant under Vogel. Kidd is still building his staff in Dallas, though, and that could open up more spots on Vogel's bench.

Brooks was a point guard in the NBA for over a decade. He was an assistant in Denver and Sacramento before landing a job on P.J. Carlesimo's staff in Seattle. That eventually led to him becoming the head coach of the Thunder, where he stayed until he was fired after the 2014-15 season. He took a year off before returning to coach the Wizards for the 2016-17 season. He remained there until his contract expired this offseason. He and the Wizards mutually agreed to part ways, and Brooks is now available.

It is unclear who Brooks would replace on Los Angeles' staff, or even if another coach is leaving the Lakers at all. There is no limit on the number of assistant coaches a team can employ, though only three can sit on the first row of the bench courtside. The Lakers retained the exact same coaching staff after winning the championship in 2020. Vogel was the head coach. Kidd, Lionel Hollins, Phil Handy, Miles Simon, Mike Penberthy and Quinton Crawford were the assistants.

But change has hit the organization this offseason. In addition to Kidd's departure shaking up the coaching staff, the Lakers are also looking for a new head trainer after allowing the contract of Nina Hsieh to expire. The Lakers offense grew stale at times last season, and the team was ravaged by injuries. The organization is using this offseason as an opportunity to bring in some new ideas, and Brooks had his chance to sell his vision to Vogel and the organization as they attempt to reload for another run at the championship.