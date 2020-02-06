Lakers reportedly will bring JR Smith in for a workout; remain favorites to sign Darren Collison
The Lakers were not able to strike up a trade before Thursday's deadline
The Los Angeles Lakers didn't make any moves prior to the NBA trade deadline on Thursday, but that doesn't mean they aren't looking to improve their roster. The Lakers are expected to give veteran free agent guard JR Smith an "audition" in the coming days, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times. Heavy.com first reported that the Lakers were going to give Smith a workout last month.
Smith, 34, hasn't played in an NBA game since November 2018 when he was a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, though he does have ample experience playing alongside Lakers All-Star forward LeBron James. Smith played with James in Cleveland from 2015 to 2018, and he helped the Cavs to capture their first NBA title in 2016. His familiarity with James could make for a smooth transition if the Lakers ultimately decided to add him to the roster. As a career 37 percent shooter from long distance, Smith could potentially provide the Lakers with some much-needed floor-spacing, in addition to playoff experience (he has 130 postseason games under his belt).
In addition to Smith, Stein also noted that the Lakers remain the favorites to sign veteran free agent guard Darren Collison, should Collison decide to make a return to the NBA. Collison retired from the NBA last summer to focus on his faith and family.
"While I still love basketball, I know there is something more important, which is my family and my faith," Collison said at the time. "I am one of Jehovah's Witnesses and my faith means everything to me. I receive so much joy from volunteering to help others and participate in a worldwide ministry. The joy I feel is unmatched. With that being said, I have decided to retire from the NBA."
Collison appeared in 76 games for the Pacers last season and averaged 11.2 points, 6 assists, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.4 steals in 28.2 minutes of action per performance. If signed, he would provide the Lakers with a secondary ball-handler and playmaker behind James.
