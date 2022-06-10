The Los Angeles Lakers are working out Shareef O'Neal, son of Hall-of-Famer and team legend Shaquille O'Neal, according to The Athletic. O'Neal has also scheduled visits with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards, according to Jovan Buha, though he is facing an uphill battle to be selected.

O'Neal started his career at UCLA as a top prospect but underwent heart surgery early in his career. He wound up transferring to LSU, his father's school, but struggled to develop into a steady contributor. In three collegiate seasons, he averaged 2.6 points in 11 minutes per game. At a hair below 6-10, O'Neal doesn't have the size to be a traditional NBA center, but like his father, he is not a strong shooter either. He made just 24 of his 50 free throw attempts as a college basketball player.

The Lakers do not currently own a draft pick. Their first-round pick belongs to the New Orleans Pelicans thanks to the Anthony Davis trade, Their second-round pick was also shipped out in the Davis trade, but currently belongs to San Antonio. The Lakers could buy or trade for a draft pick to select O'Neal, or, if he goes undrafted, they could sign him to their Summer League roster as a sort of audition.

Still, O'Neal has a long way to go if he's going to match his father's success in the NBA. For now, the goal is simply to latch on with a roster and prove himself from there.