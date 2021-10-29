Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Cleveland 3-2; Los Angeles 2-3

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers haven't won a game against the Los Angeles Lakers since Jan. 13 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. The Cavaliers' road trip will continue as they head to Staples Center at 10:30 p.m. ET to face off against Los Angeles. Cleveland will be strutting in after a win while the Lakers will be stumbling in from a loss.

Cleveland had enough points to win and then some against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, taking their contest 92-79. Cleveland's point guard Collin Sexton filled up the stat sheet, picking up 26 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles came up short against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, falling 123-115. Los Angeles was up 41-19 at the end of the first quarter but somehow couldn't manage to seal the deal. Despite the defeat, they got a solid performance out of power forward Anthony Davis, who had 30 points in addition to eight boards.

Cleveland is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Los Angeles' defeat took them down to 2-3 while Cleveland's victory pulled them up to 3-2. Allowing an average of 119.60 points per game, the Lakers haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

Bally Sports - Ohio Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $40.00

Odds

The Lakers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Cleveland have won six out of their last 11 games against Los Angeles.