A cross-conference matchup features the Atlanta Hawks (19-27) hosting the Los Angeles Lakers (24-24) on Tuesday. The Lakers are hoping to get back into the win column after they fell to the Houston Rockets 135-119 on Monday. Meanwhile, the Hawks are coming off a win. On Jan. 28, Atlanta topped the Raptors 126-125. Los Angeles LeBron James (ankle) played on Monday but his status has yet to be determined for this one. Dejounte Murray (hamstring) and De'Andre Hunter (back) are questionable for Atlanta.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Atlanta is a 5-point favorite in the latest Lakers vs. Hawks odds via SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points is 247.

Lakers vs. Hawks spread: Atlanta -5

Lakers vs. Hawks over/under: 247.5 points

Lakers vs. Hawks money line: Atlanta -200, Los Angeles +166

LAL: The Los Angeles Lakers have hit the game total Over in 29 of their last 39 away games

ATL: The Atlanta Hawks have hit the game total Over in 26 of their last 39 games at home

Why the Lakers can cover

Forward Anthony Davis is an impactful presence on both ends. Davis owns outstanding length and instincts to consistently alter shots at the rim. The eight-time All-Star scores from the mid-range area and around the rim with ease. He's third in the league in rebounds (12.2) with 25 points per game. In his last game, Davis supplied 29 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks.

James continues to be an effective difference-maker when he's on the court. James' court vision is top-notch to hit the open teammate while constantly driving to the rim. He leads the team in points (25) and ranks eighth in the NBA in assists (7.7). In Saturday's win over the Warriors, James racked up 36 points, 20 boards and 12 assists.

Why the Hawks can cover

Murray (questionable, hamstring) is an athletic two-way force. Murray excels on the defensive front due to his length and lateral quickness. The Washington product also thrives getting downhill and attacking the paint. Murray averages 21.4 points, five rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. He's notched at least 22 points and five assists in six straight games.

Guard Trae Young joins Murray in the backcourt. Young's jumper is pure and he does a great job orchestrating the offense. The 25-year-old is second in the league in assists (10.8) with 27 points per contest. Young is currently sixth in the NBA in double-doubles (28). In his last matchup, he amassed 30 points and 12 assists.

How to make Hawks vs. Lakers picks

The model has simulated Lakers vs. Hawks 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50% of simulations.

So who wins Lakers vs. Hawks, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time?