Through 3 Quarters

The Los Angeles Lakers are just one quarter away from delivering their fans the win they've been expecting. Either team is in a position to win, but they lead against the Sacramento Kings 78-73.

Point guard Russell Westbrook has led the way so far for Los Angeles, as he has 18 points and five assists in addition to seven rebounds. Sacramento has been relying on the performance of shooting guard Tyrese Haliburton, who has 12 points and six assists along with five boards.

This is the first time the Lakers have been ahead going into the fourth quarter in the past seven games.

Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Sacramento 7-12; Los Angeles 10-10

What to Know

After five games on the road, the Los Angeles Lakers are heading back home. Los Angeles and the Sacramento Kings will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Staples Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

The Indiana Pacers typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday the Lakers proved too difficult a challenge. Los Angeles won 124-116 over the Pacers in overtime. Los Angeles' small forward LeBron James did his thing and shot 5-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 39 points, six dimes and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Portland Trail Blazers typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Sacramento proved too difficult a challenge. Sacramento skirted past the Trail Blazers 125-121. Shooting guard Buddy Hield (22 points) and point guard De'Aaron Fox (21 points) were the top scorers for the Kings.

The Lakers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 3-8 against the spread when favored.

Los Angeles is now 10-10 while Sacramento sits at 7-12. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Los Angeles is stumbling into the matchup with the second most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 113.2 on average. Sacramento has experienced some struggles of their own as they are fifth worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 111.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBC Sports California

NBC Sports California Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $65.99

Odds

The Lakers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Injury Report for Los Angeles

LeBron James: Game-Time Decision (Abdomen)

Austin Reaves: Game-Time Decision (Hamstring)

Kendrick Nunn: Out (Knee)

Trevor Ariza: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for Sacramento