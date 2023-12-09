The Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers match up in the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament final on Saturday evening. This game wraps up the inaugural event with a winner-take-all matchup at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Indiana is 12-8 overall this season, including back-to-back impressive wins over Boston and Milwaukee in the knockout round. Los Angeles is 14-9 overall and coming off wins over Phoenix and New Orleans.

Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET in Las Vegas. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists Los Angeles as the 4.5-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 240.5 in the latest Lakers vs. Pacers odds.

Lakers vs. Pacers spread: Lakers -4.5

Lakers vs. Pacers over/under: 240.5 points

Lakers vs. Pacers money line: Lakers -188, Pacers +158

LAL: The Lakers are 11-12 against the spread this season

IND: The Pacers are 12-8 against the spread this season

Why the Lakers can cover

LeBron James and Anthony Davis lead a team that has been wildly impressive during the in-season tournament. The Lakers are unbeaten in tournament games, out-scoring opponents by more than 20 points per 100 possessions and leading the tournament in defensive rating (102.3). On offense, Los Angeles is shooting 50.6% from the field and 44.9% from 3-point range in tournament action, averaging 29.0 assists per game and securing 32.8% of available offensive rebounds.

The Lakers also blasted the New Orleans Pelicans by 44 points on Thursday, shooting 55% from the field with 31 assists on offense and holding the Pelicans to 36% shooting and 23% from 3-point range. James was transcendent in that matchup, producing 30 points and eight assists in only 23 minutes of action while making all four 3-point attempts. The Lakers also maintain top-six marks in free throw creation, field goal percentage, 2-point percentage and points in the paint this season, while the Pacers land near the bottom of the NBA in myriad defensive categories. See which team to pick here.

Why the Pacers can cover

Indiana showcased an immense ceiling in an impressive win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. The Pacers scored 128 points in that matchup, grabbing 15 offensive rebounds and dishing out 30 assists with only nine turnovers. Tyrese Haliburton led the way for Indiana in that game with 27 points, 15 assists, seven rebounds, and no turnovers, and he is one of the most dynamic offensive creators in the sport. Haliburton also produced a triple-double in the quarterfinal win over Boston, and he is averaging 26.9 points per game on 52.5% shooting and 44.1% from 3-point range in 2023-24.

Haliburton also leads the league in assists, and his numbers are even better during the in-season tournament. He is averaging 27.8 points, 13.7 assists and only 1.8 turnovers per game in six contests. Haliburton is the engine of the NBA's best offense this season, with Indiana scoring more than 1.23 points per possession. The Pacers also lead the league in assists (30.2 per game), points in the paint (59.8 per game), 2-point percentage (59.6%) and field goal percentage (50.8%) this season. See which team to pick here.

