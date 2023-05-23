Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James appears to have adjusted his stance when it comes to playing with his son, Bronny, in the NBA. James has long maintained a deep desire to share a professional court with his son, who will be a freshman at USC this upcoming season.

"I need to be on the floor with my boy, I got to be on the floor with Bronny," James said earlier this year, via ESPN. "Either in the same uniform or a matchup against him... But I would love to do the whole Ken Griffey Sr. and Jr. thing. That would be ideal for sure.

"I ask him what are his aspirations, and he says he wants to play in the NBA," James added. "So, if he wants do to it, he's got to put in the work. I'm here already, so, I'm just waiting on him."

James even signed an extension with the Lakers last year that would allow him to opt out in 2024 -- at the same time Bronny would become eligible for the NBA Draft. But just because James wants to play with Bronny doesn't necessarily mean that the feeling it mutual, or that the situation is even feasible, and James acknowledged as much after the Lakers were eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals on Monday night.

"I've done what I've had to do in this league, and my son is going to take his journey," James told ESPN. "And whatever his journey, however his journey lays out, he's going to do what's best for him. And as his dad, and his mom, Savannah, and his brother and sister, we're going to support him in whatever he decides to do. So, just because that's my aspiration or my goal, doesn't mean it's his. And I'm absolutely OK with that."

For the first time in his career, James admitted that he was pondering retirement following his 20th season, so his own future in the NBA is uncertain at this point. Plus, there's no guarantee that Bronny will make it to the league in 2024 or beyond, although he appears to be well on his way.

In order to share a court with Bronny, James would have to play for two more years, at least, which he certainly seems physically capable of. He just tallied 40 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists while playing all but four seconds against Denver in the season-ending Game 4 loss, after all. Playing with Bronny has been a motivating factor for LeBron later in his career, and with the possibility approaching, it feels unlikely that James will really decide to walk away.